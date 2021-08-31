17-year-old Afghan boy detained by police at Kathua

The Jammu and Kashmir police Tuesday detained a 17-year-old Afghan boy in Kathua district, officials said.

They said Abdul Rehman, son of Abdul Rashid Ahmed, was apprehended near a Covid testing centre at Lakhanpur, the entry point to J&K.

He has a passport and a visa and has been taken to the Lakhanpur police station for questioning, they said.

Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police R C Kotwal confirmed the detention and said an inquiry is underway. The detention comes at a time the Taliban has taken full control of Afghanistan and last US troops left the country, completing its withdrawal.

