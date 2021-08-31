Left Menu

CJI Ramana administers Oath of Office to 9 Judge Designates

31-08-2021
visual from the oath ceremony (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana administered the Oath of Office to the nine Supreme Court Judges on Tuesday. The nine Judge Designates are Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice Hima Kohli, Justice BV Nagarathna, Justice Chudalayil Thevan Ravikumar, Justice MM Sundresh, Justice Bela Madhurya Trivedi, and Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha.

This is for the first time in the history of the Supreme Court of India when nine judges had taken the Oath of Office in one go. In another first, the venue of the ceremony is shifted to the auditorium. This is done keeping in view the need for strict adherence to COVID-19 norms.

Traditionally, the oath to the new Judges is administered in Court Room No.1 which is presided over by the CJI. It may be recalled that the Supreme Court Collegium, on August 17, 2021, had recommended nine names for elevation to the Bench of Supreme Court.

Accepting the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium, the President of India has appointed nine Judges to Supreme Court on August 26, 2021. (ANI)

