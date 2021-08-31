Japan ends Afghanistan evacuation operation
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-08-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 13:21 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi has ordered the termination of the Self-Defence Forces (SDF) operation to evacuate Japanese nationals and others from Afghanistan, the defense ministry said on Tuesday.
Japan last week sent three military transporter planes and one government-owned passenger plane for the mission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Defence
- Afghanistan
- Nobuo Kishi
- Japan
- defence ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
More than 60 countries say Afghans, others must be allowed to leave Afghanistan
More than 60 countries say Afghans, others must be allowed to leave Afghanistan
United Airlines rerouting some flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace
Airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace
Airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace