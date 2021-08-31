MP: Man attacked at graveyard in Harda district; six booked

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by a group of men at a graveyard in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against six men, two of whom have been arrested for attacking the victim at a Muslim graveyard in Uda village under Kotwali police station on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The victim Kuldeep Yogi, a resident of the village, lodged a complaint on Monday evening, alleging that a group of men had beaten him up in the graveyard, Harda's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Himani Mishra said.

On the basis of the complaint, the accused identified as Asif, Saif, Feroz, Arif, Shoeb, and Ikhlaq, all in their early 20s, were booked under sections 294 (obscene act in any public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, she said.

Speaking to the media, the victim said the accused had called him to the spot and beaten him up, saying that they will not allow others to flaunt power in the area.

The accused shot a video of the incident and circulated it on WhatsApp groups, he claimed.

The video, which surfaced on social media shows a group of men beating up the victim, while a Haryanvi song played in the background, it was stated.

