Afghan government to be formed in days, says Pakistan foreign minister
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 31-08-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 13:36 IST
Afghanistan will form a government within days, Pakistan's foreign minister said on Tuesday, after weeks of uncertainty following the Taliban's conquest of the country.
"We expect that a consensus government will be formed in the coming days in Afghanistan," Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a news conference in Islamabad.
