INS Tabar participates in maritime exercise with Algerian Navy

The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Tabar took part in the Maiden Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Algerian Navy on August 29, said the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 13:39 IST
INS Tabar takes part in Maiden Maritime Partnership Exercise with Algerian Navy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Tabar took part in the Maiden Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Algerian Navy on August 29, said the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday. INS Tabar participated in the exercise during its ongoing goodwill visit to Europe and Africa.

"The landmark exercise held off the Algerian coast and saw the participation of a frontline Algerian Naval Ship (ANS) 'Ezzadjer'," said the Ministry of Defence in a statement. As a part of this exercise, several activities including coordinated manoeuvring, communication procedures and steam past were undertaken between the Indian and Algerian warships.

"The exercise enabled the two navies to understand the concept of operations followed by each other. It also enhanced interoperability and opened the possibility of increasing interaction and collaboration in the future," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

