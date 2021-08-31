Left Menu

TN CM Stalin assures strict action against drug dealers, traffickers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday informed the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the law would be amended to take stern action against drug dealers.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 31-08-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 13:44 IST
MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday informed the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the law would be amended to take stern action against drug dealers. "Strict action is being taken against drug dealers and traffickers. 10,670 cases have been registered. 11,247 people have been arrested. 149.43 tonnes of Gutka has been seized from them. 15 people have been arrested under the Thugs Act," Stalin stated.

"I would like to inform you that strict action will be taken against drug traffickers and smugglers and the sale will be stopped completely. I would like to inform you that the law will be amended to take stern action against drug dealers near schools and colleges," he added. This statement by the Chief Minister was in reply to the question posed by MLA GK Mani of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), regarding drug sales and action taken by the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

