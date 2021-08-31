China shuts American Chamber of Commerce in Chengdu, organisation says
- Country:
- China
Chinese authorities have instructed an American Chamber of Commerce in the southwestern city of Chengdu to cease operations, officials with the organization said on Tuesday.
According to an online statement from the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Southwest China, its members were notified on Monday that, in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, the chamber would stop operations and "no longer carry out any activities in the name of the American Chamber of Commerce in Southwest China".
AmCham Southwest China officials confirmed that it was an official statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Don McLean gets Hollywood star as 'American Pie' hits 50
Ensure safe evacuation of Americans, Afghan partners: Indian-American Congressman to Biden admin
Entertainment News Roundup: Don McLean gets Hollywood star as 'American Pie' hits 50; Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old in the 1960s and more
Historic American church set to integrate its slavery ties
Entertainment News Roundup: Don McLean gets Hollywood star as 'American Pie' hits 50; Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of 12-year-old in 1960s and more