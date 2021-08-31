Left Menu

Japan to relocate its Kabul embassy to Qatar

Japans top diplomat says his country has temporarily moved its embassy from Afghanistan to Turkey but now plans to relocate it to Qatar, where the Taliban have an office.The Gulf Arab country is also expected to play an important political role in what comes next for Afghanistan.Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi earlier this month visited the Middle East.

Japan's top diplomat says his country has temporarily moved its embassy from Afghanistan to Turkey but now plans to relocate it to Qatar, where the Taliban have an office.

The Gulf Arab country is also expected to play an important political role in what comes next for Afghanistan.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi earlier this month visited the Middle East. He told reporters on Tuesday that his talks with leaders in the region suggest that Doha, the capital of Qatar, will carry growing political importance.

"I believe various forms of communication will take place," Motegi said.

Japanese nationals at the embassy in Kabul were among the first to be evacuated from Afghanistan. Most of them were airlifted by the British military before Tokyo dispatched its Self-Defense Force aircraft last week as the security outside the Kabul airport worsened. Last Thursday and Friday, Japan evacuated only one Japanese citizen, along with 14 Afghan people at the request of the US military, to Pakistan.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said that safe evacuations of the rest of the Japanese nationals and Afghans who worked for the Japanese Embassy and aid organization remain a top priority.

