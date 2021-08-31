NCB apprehends two Nigerian drug peddlers in Mumbai

Two Nigerian nationals were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here, in a follow up action in connection with the drugs case against actor Arman Kohli, an official said on Tuesday. The Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB conducted raids at various locations in Mumbai and neighbouring suburbs on Monday night and recovered narcotic substances from two Nigerian drug peddlers, an official said. Earlier on Sunday, the agency had arrested Kohli, after raiding his residence in suburban Andheri and recovered a small quantity of cocaine from him.

During the probe, it came to light that the seized contraband had originated in South America, the official said.

The NCB was investigating the route and links used to bring the cocaine to Mumbai and the involvement of other traffickers, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

