14 held, online racket busted by Delhi Police in Jharkhand's Jamtara

Fourteen persons were arrested by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police from Jamtara in Jharkhand on Tuesday on allegations of online fraud.

ANI | Jamtara | Updated: 31-08-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 14:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Fourteen persons were arrested by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police from Jamtara in Jharkhand on Tuesday on allegations of online fraud. According to the Delhi Police, a raid was conducted in Jamtara from where these 14 accused have been arrested.

"They targetted bank executives and sometimes pretended to provide offers from e-shopping companies," the police said. As per the police, the 14 arrested accused include prime suspects Ghulam Ansari and Altaf.

"Property worth Rs 2 crore and SUV worth Rs 20 lakh have been seized from the accused," said the Delhi Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

