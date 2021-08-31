Left Menu

Three held for assaulting doctor at pvt hospital in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 31-08-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 14:31 IST
Three held for assaulting doctor at pvt hospital in Goa
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa police have arrested three persons for allegedly assaulting a doctor at a private hospital near here, an official said on Tuesday.

The Porvorim police on Monday evening arrested three persons, hours after the Indian Medical Association's Goa unit staged a protest, while the main accused is still at large, the official said.

The accused Rohish Salgaonkar (27), Krishna Savlo Naik (32), and Rohil Salgaonkar (32), all residents of Porvorim, were arrested under the stringent Goa Medicare Act, 2013, he said.

Family members of a patient had assaulted a doctor at Porvorim last week, following which a police complaint was lodged against the accused. The IMA had protested outside Porvorim police station on Monday, as the police had made no arrests despite an FIR being registered against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021