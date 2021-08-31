Three held for assaulting doctor at pvt hospital in Goa

The Goa police have arrested three persons for allegedly assaulting a doctor at a private hospital near here, an official said on Tuesday.

The Porvorim police on Monday evening arrested three persons, hours after the Indian Medical Association's Goa unit staged a protest, while the main accused is still at large, the official said.

The accused Rohish Salgaonkar (27), Krishna Savlo Naik (32), and Rohil Salgaonkar (32), all residents of Porvorim, were arrested under the stringent Goa Medicare Act, 2013, he said.

Family members of a patient had assaulted a doctor at Porvorim last week, following which a police complaint was lodged against the accused. The IMA had protested outside Porvorim police station on Monday, as the police had made no arrests despite an FIR being registered against the accused.

