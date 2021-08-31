Left Menu

FinMin releases Rs 13,386 cr to 25 states as grant to RLBs

The grants have been released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.Tied grants are meant to ensure the availability of additional funds to the rural local bodies over and above the funds allocated by the Centre and states for sanitation and drinking water under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes.The states are required to transfer the grants to the rural local bodies within 10 working days of their receipt from the Union Government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 14:41 IST
FinMin releases Rs 13,386 cr to 25 states as grant to RLBs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said it has released about Rs 13,386 crore to 25 states for providing grants to rural local bodies (RBIs).

Tied grants are released to the rural local bodies (RLBs) for improving two services -- Sanitation and maintenance of open-defecation free (ODF) status and supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting, and water recycling.

"The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has on Monday released a number of Rs 13,385.70 crore to 25 States for providing grants to the Rural Local Bodies," the ministry said in a statement.

This grant-in-aid is the first installment of Tied grants of the year 2021-22. The grants have been released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

Tied grants are meant to ensure the availability of additional funds to the rural local bodies over and above the funds allocated by the Centre and states for sanitation and drinking water under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

The states are required to transfer the grants to the rural local bodies within 10 working days of their receipt from the Union Government. Any delay beyond 10 working days requires the state governments to release the grants with interest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021