Indian and Algerian navies carry out maiden exercise

The navies of India and Algeria have carried out a maiden naval exercise off the Algerian coast, in reflection of growing maritime cooperation between the two sides.

Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar and Algerian naval ship ANS Ezzadjer were part of the maritime partnership exercise that took place on Sunday, officials said. Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal described the exercise as a ''landmark'' event, saying it opened the possibility of increasing interaction and collaboration between the two navies in the future. ''As part of the exercise, diverse activities including coordinated manoeuvring, communication procedures and steam past were undertaken between the Indian and Algerian warships,'' he said. ''The exercise enabled the two navies to understand the concept of operations followed by each other, enhanced interoperability and opened the possibility of increasing interaction and collaboration in the future,'' the Navy official said. India has been focusing on boosting defence and security ties with various African nations in the last few years.

