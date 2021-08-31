Left Menu

Centre committed to providing all basic amenities to people: Minister Patel

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-08-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 14:46 IST
Centre committed to providing all basic amenities to people: Minister Patel
Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre is committed to providing all basic amenities to the citizens of the country, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel has said.

During an interaction with officials in the Ganderbal district on Monday, Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated numerous schemes with respect to housing, health, drinking water, cooking gas, and electricity so that the benefits trickle down to the last man standing in the queue.

''The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to providing all basic amenities of life,'' he said.

During his interaction with Paani Samiti members, Patel said he took note of various issues flagged by them and these would be taken up with the central government for redressal.

Patel also inspected the functioning of Rangil Water Treatment Plant in Ganderbal.

He was informed that the water treatment plant at Rangil feeds portable drinking water to a large population of Srinagar City through its 51.63-km pipeline.

A detailed briefing was given to the minister about the purification process and the source of the water from the Sindh River.

He was informed that Ganderbal was the first district in Jammu and Kashmir where the target of providing 100 percent tap water connections was achieved.

Earlier on his arrival, the minister paid obeisance at Mata Kheerbhawani Temple at Tulmullah and prayed for happiness, prosperity, and well-being of all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021