Mumbai: MNS activists booked for holding 'Dahi Handi' event at Worli; two held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 15:01 IST
A case has been registered against four activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and eight others for violating COVID-19 norms by holding a “Dahi Handi” programme in Worli area of central Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

Two MNS activists have been arrested, while a search has been launched to nab the others, an official said. A popular event organised during Gokulashtami, “Dahi Handi” programmes draw large crowds.

MNS activists had organised a practice “Dahi Handi” near Panchashil Nagar in Worli on late on Monday night, where people had gathered, the official said.

The Mumbai police had earlier issued notices under section 149 CrPC to 38 “Dahi Handi” organisers, to prevent cognisable offences, he said.

A notice had also been served to the organiser at Worli, who violated the norm, following which action was taken, the official said.

An FIR under section 188 of IPC and relevant sections of the Mumbai Police Act have been registered in this regard, he said.

