Pak says 11 ISIS militants killed in Balochistan
Pakistan’s counter-terrorism officials on Tuesday claimed to have killed 11 militants of the Islamic State terror group in the country’s restive Balochistan province.
The ISIS militants were killed in an exchange of fire at a compound in the province’s Mastung district on Monday night following a tip-off, according to the Counter Terrorism Department of the Balochistan police.
An official said that the militants were asked to surrender but they opened fire on the raiding party, leading to the exchange of fire in which 11 of them were killed.
He said that the militants had come into limelight since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15.
