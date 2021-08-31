Left Menu

MP man, missing since 23 years, returns to India from Pakistan

A 57-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, who went missing from his native place in Sagar district 23 years ago and was later jailed in Pakistan after inadvertently crossing into the neighbouring country, has returned to India, a police official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-08-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 15:18 IST
MP man, missing since 23 years, returns to India from Pakistan
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, who went missing from his native place in Sagar district 23 years ago and was later jailed in Pakistan after inadvertently crossing into the neighbouring country, has returned to India, a police official said on Tuesday. Prahlad Singh Rajput, a resident of Sagar's Ghoshi Patti village, was handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) by Pakistani authorities at the Wagah border in Punjab around 4 pm on Monday, Sagar Superintendent of Police Atul Singh told PTI. ''He was later handed over to a Sagar police team and his brother went there to bring him back. Rajput and the police team are likely to return to Sagar by Tuesday evening,'' the official said.

According to Rajput's family members and other residents of the village, located about 46 km from the district headquarters, he went missing in 1998, the official said, adding that how and when he crossed over to Pakistan could not be known. Rajput was initially jailed in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and then shifted to a jail in Rawalpindi, the SP said as per information available so far.

''The duration that he spent in Pakistani jails is not known,'' he said. The official said Pakistani authorities in 2015 informed the Indian government about 17 ''mentally weak'' people lodged in their jails, saying they were not able to inform about their residential addresses. ''Prahlad Singh's name was also mentioned in this list, but his identity could not be ascertained at that time. Last year, his brother gave an application at the Sagar SP's office in this regard. On the basis of the application, the facts were corroborated and his identity was ascertained,” the official said. The information and documents were sent to the Foreign Ministry and his release could be subsequently ensured, he said.

Two constables from Gourjhamar police station in Sagar and Rajput's brother Vir Singh, who went to the Wagah border to bring him back, were on their way to Sagar, police officials said. Earlier, a 40-year-old mentally unstable man, who had inadvertently crossed into Pakistan in 2019, returned to his village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district in June this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021