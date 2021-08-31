Left Menu

Gutka seller turns out to be alleged child abuser

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-08-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 15:18 IST
Gutka seller turns out to be alleged child abuser
  • Country:
  • India

A police probe into the sale of banned tobacco products by a 40 year-old man here led to a far more serious crime when officials stumbled on video clips of the accused allegedly being involved in sexual abuse of two minor children, captured acts of which were found in his mobile phone.

Police said that personnel of the T P Chitram police station, on a tip off, arrested the individual for selling the banned tobacco products such as gutka after holding searches at his premises recently.

However, a chance scrutiny of his mobile phone revealed he had stored child pornographic content, with the accused being involved in some of the acts, police said.

A detailed inquiry revealed that the man was having illicit relationship with the mothers of the children who consented to him to exploit them, apparently in return for monetary benefits. He reportedly assaulted the minor girls in the presence of their mothers.

The man and the two women, booked under various sections of the IPC, have since been remanded to judicial custody, police said, adding, a detailed probe has been launched into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

