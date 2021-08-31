Left Menu

Sanjay Arora takes charge as new ITBP DG

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) office Sanjay Arora on Tuesday took charge as Director-General of the elite mountain-trained Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP).

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) office Sanjay Arora on Tuesday took charge as Director-General of the elite mountain-trained Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP). The 1988-batch IPS officer, Arora, took charge as 31st chief of the ITBP from S.S. Deswal, who retired on Tuesday after his three years service to the force as its Director-General. Deswal handed over the customary baton to Arora at the force headquarters.

Arora, who was Special Director General CRPF, has the privilege of serving the ITBP as Commandant from 1997 to 2002. The officer commanded an ITBP Battalion in Matli, Uttarakhand from 1997 to 2000. As an instructor, he also made remarkable contributions in the field of training, serving as commandant (training) at the ITBP Academy, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand from 2000 to 2002.

Arora will lead the ITBP, which was raised in 1962 and primarily deployed to guard the India-China borders, up to July 31, 2025, the date for his superannuation or till further orders. (ANI)

