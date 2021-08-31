Left Menu

EU says it has reached target of vaccinating 70% of adult population

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 31-08-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 15:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The European Commission said on Tuesday that 70% of the European Union's adult population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, hitting a target it had set at the beginning of the year.

The announcement marks an important milestone in the EU vaccination strategy after a slow start, but it also masks big differences among EU countries, with some nations being well above the 70% goal while others in the poorer eastern region of the bloc being far behind.

"70% of adults in EU are fully vaccinated. I want to thank the many people making this great achievement possible," the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

