BRIEF-Google,Apple Hit In South Korea By Law Ending Their Dominance Over App-Store Payments - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 15:31 IST
- Country:
- Korea Rep
* GOOGLE, APPLE HIT IN SOUTH KOREA BY WORLD'S FIRST LAW ENDING THEIR DOMINANCE OVER APP-STORE PAYMENTS - WSJ
* SEOUL REQUIRES GOOGLE, APPLE TO ALLOW COMPETING PAYMENT SYSTEMS, THREATENING THEIR 30% CUT OF MOST IN-APP DIGITAL SALES - WSJ Further company coverage:
