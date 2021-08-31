BRIEF-Google,Apple Hit In South Korea By Law Ending Their Dominance Over App-Store Payments - WSJ

* GOOGLE, APPLE HIT IN SOUTH KOREA BY WORLD'S FIRST LAW ENDING THEIR DOMINANCE OVER APP-STORE PAYMENTS - WSJ

* SEOUL REQUIRES GOOGLE, APPLE TO ALLOW COMPETING PAYMENT SYSTEMS, THREATENING THEIR 30% CUT OF MOST IN-APP DIGITAL SALES - WSJ Further company coverage:

