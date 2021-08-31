Poland to introduce state of emergency on Belarus border amid migrant surge
The Polish government has asked the president to introduce a state of emergency in parts of two regions next to the border with Belarus, the prime minister said on Tuesday, as the country faces a spike in illegal border crossings.
The state of emergency will last for 30 days, Mateusz Morawiecki said.
