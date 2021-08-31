Israel breaks daily case record from January

Israel's Health Ministry reports that the country has set a new daily record for diagnosed coronavirus cases as the delta variant surges. The Israeli government registered 10,947 new cases on Monday, two days before 2.4 million students are scheduled to return to school this week. The country's previous pandemic record of 10, 118 new cases were set on Jan. 18.

Israel is home to one of the world's fastest vaccination programs. The country is offering third booster shots to its entire eligible population, requiring masks indoors and promising better enforcement of safety measures. Nearly 6 million of Israel's 9.3 million people have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Nearly 2.2 million have received the third shot.

