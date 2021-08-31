17-year-old Afghan national held in J-K's Kathua district

A 17-year-old Afghan national has been apprehended after he reached a COVID-19 testing centre in Kathua's Lakhanpur as he was not carrying valid documents said police. "A boy has been apprehended by police Naka party at Lakhanpur around 6:30 am in the morning, an investigation has been conducted and it has come to surface that he has come along with his brother for a treatment at RR Hospital New Delhi," said RC Kotwal Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua.

"According to him (Afghan youth), his brother is under treatment at RR hospital and his brother works in the Afghan Army and we are verifying still that how did he landed up in Lakhanpur, Kathua," Kotwal stated. SSP further said, "The police have found some amount of cash both in Indian and Afghan currency and a mobile phone has been recovered.No valid documents have been recovered from his possession."

" The Afghan youth has claimed that his passport and visa are with the Afghanistan embassy in India and now will verify his claims," SSP said. Further, the Jammu and Kashmir police are verifying the claims made by the Afghan youth. (ANI)

