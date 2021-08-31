Sixth accused in Mysuru rape case held

The sixth accused allegedly involved in the rape of a medical student in Mysuru, who was at large, has been arrested in Tamil Nadu, police sources said.

Without divulging the name, the sources said he was also arrested from Tirupur on a tip-off.

The gang reportedly executed more than 20 crimes including robbery, burglary, loot and smuggling sandalwood, without sharing much details.

They were primarily labourers, who were into wiring, carpentry, driving and construction workers, police said.

They had accosted the college student and her male friend near the Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24 and tried to rob them.

When they did not succeed, they allegedly assaulted him and raped her, police sources said.

