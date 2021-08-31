C'garh: 2 teen girls being trafficked to Delhi from Jharkhand rescued

Two minor tribal girls allegedly being trafficked to Delhi from Jharkhand by a man on the pretext of providing them jobs were rescued at Pendra Road station in Chhattisgarh, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip off received by Assistant Security Officer (Operations) R Tirkey on August 26, a joint team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) from Bilaspur boarded the Puri Kalinga Utkal Express and rescued the girls, aged 16 and 17 years, RPF post in charge Bhaskar Soni said.

''The two teens are from Simdega district in Jharkhand. They were being taken to Delhi by one Antoni Lugunu (32) with the promise of jobs. A few people have been detained in this connection. A kidnapping case was registered on August 27 and then transferred to Jharkhand police for further action,'' Soni said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)