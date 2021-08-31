Banda’s asst commissioner (Industry) held in forgery case: Police

An assistant commissioner, dismissed by the Uttar Pradesh government for his alleged role in a case of forgery and cheating but reinstated by court, was arrested here, police said on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner (Industry) Sarvesh Kumar Dixit of Banda’s Entrepreneurship and Promotion Center had been booked in June this year for allegedly getting 50,000 square feet of the district's Udyog Kendra land registered in his name, City Kotwali’s SHO Yogendra Singh said.

Dixit had been booked on the complaint of Deputy Commissioner Zaheeruddin Siddiqui of Banda’s Entrepreneurship and Promotion Center, lodged on June 17 this year and was absconding since then, the SHO said.

He was, however, arrested from Banda's bus stand late on Monday night, SHO Singh said.

Siddiqui had lodged the complaint, alleging he had got registered 50,000 square feet of the land of the Banda Enterprise and Promotion Center in his name by using forged signatures and seals. The government had dismissed him but the court had reinstated him following which he had come to Banda on Monday night to resume his duty but he was arrested from the bus stand itself, the SHO said.

Dixit is also facing two other cases under the Information Technology Act for allegedly making indecent remarks on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP MLA from Banda (Sadar) Prakash Dwivedi, police said.

