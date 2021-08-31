Left Menu

Taliban figure congratulates Afghans on victory

A prominent member of the Talibans political office has congratulated Afghans on their great victory in achieving full independence of the country as the US troops pulled out.Shahabuddin Delawar spoke to a gathering of about a hundred people, apparently only men, in Kabul on Tuesday.

31-08-2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

A prominent member of the Taliban's political office has congratulated Afghans on their ''great victory'' in achieving "full independence of the country" as the US troops pulled out.

Shahabuddin Delawar spoke to a gathering of about a hundred people, apparently only men, in Kabul on Tuesday. The event was carried live on state television. Delawar chastised the enemy — meaning US and NATO forces — and accused the West of spreading propaganda to undermine the Taliban. But, he warned, ''you will soon witness the progress'' of the nation. Delawar spoke with the white Taliban flag seen in the background. The state TV captioned the live shot with the caption: ''Celebration of Independence Day and the end of US invasion in Afghanistan''.

Delawar also reminded the audience that the Taliban defeated the Soviet Union and today they defeated America. He asked Afghan ambassadors to return home and promised that the Kabul airport would resume operations soon.

His speech both celebrated the Taliban's return to power and underlined their latest mantra that they are not a threat to anyone. He also sought to assure the world that they were a government the international community could do business with. He vacillated between reveling in their victory to assuring those who had opposed them to return. ''We do not seek revenge.''

