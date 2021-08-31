China's Communist Party to hold key plenum in Nov - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-08-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 17:13 IST
The Chinese Communist Party will hold a key plenum in November, state media reported on Tuesday.
The decision to hold the plenum, a gathering of over 300 members of the Central Committee, was made in a meeting of the party's politburo on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency said.
