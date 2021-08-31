Spain has already sent 6 mln vaccine doses to Latin America, Spokesperson says
The Spanish government has already sent six million doses of anti-COVID vaccine to Latin America out of the 7.5 million doses it had promised, its spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez said on Tuesday.
"The government has sent six million of these vaccines," Rodriguez told reporters on Tuesday.
