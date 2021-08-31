Left Menu

Stampede-like situation at COVID vaccination centre in Bengal, 20 injured

At least 20 people were injured in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday after hundreds of local residents tried to enter a vaccination centre together, leading to a stampede-like situation, police said. We are probing the matter, the officer said.Locals claimed that hundreds of people queued outside the vaccination centre since morning and social distancing protocols went for a toss.

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 17:40 IST
Representative image
At least 20 people were injured in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday after hundreds of local residents tried to enter a vaccination center together, leading to a stampede-like situation, police said. Four of them were critically injured in the incident, and they are undergoing treatment at Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital, a senior officer said. ''As soon as the main gate of Dhupguri Health Centre was opened, several people tried to get inside the facility pushing each other. A stampede-like situation arose there. Several women were injured. We are probing the matter,'' the officer said.

Locals claimed that hundreds of people queued outside the vaccination center since morning and social distancing protocols went for a toss. Asked about what led to the stampede-like situation, the officer said, ''We are probing the matter. According to a preliminary investigation, those who were in the queue tried to enter the center in the apprehension of a shortage of vaccine doses.'' The inoculation program at the center has been stopped following the accident, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

