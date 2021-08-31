Radicalised man held with two hand grenades in Punjab: Police

The Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have thwarted a possible terrorist attack in the state with the arrest of a "radicalized" man from Tarn Taran district.

Police also recovered two Chinese-made hand grenades from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta here in an official statement.

Saroop Singh was apprehended by police on suspicion at a checkpoint on the Amritsar-Harike road on Monday, said the DGP.

During preliminary investigations, Saroop revealed that he came in contact with some foreign-based terror handlers over social media and was ''radicalized, cultivated and motivated'' by them to carry out terror acts in Punjab, said Gupta.

Saroop disclosed that his handlers had arranged a consignment of two hand grenades for him, said the DGP, adding that he had already conducted a recce of a few sensitive targets in Amritsar and Ludhiana.

A training video sent by his foreign handlers explaining how to successfully explode a hand-grenade has also been recovered from the mobile phone of the accused, the DGP said. The state police chief said further investigations were on to explore the wider terror network and their plans.

Preliminary investigations suggest that all these consignments are being sent from across the border by different terror organizations for carrying out terrorist strikes in Punjab, said police. A case under relevant sections of the Explosives Substances (Amendment) Act was registered at the city police station in Tarn Taran. Earlier this month, police had recovered five hand grenades along with a tiffin bomb from Daleke village in Amritsar's Lopoke. Police had also seized two hand grenades and some other weapons from two persons on August 16.

Police had seized two hand grenades, a tiffin bomb, and other explosive material from the possession of two persons from Phagwara on August 20.

