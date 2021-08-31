Left Menu

Radicalised man held with two hand grenades in Punjab: Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 17:53 IST
Radicalised man held with two hand grenades in Punjab: Police
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have thwarted a possible terrorist attack in the state with the arrest of a "radicalized" man from Tarn Taran district.

Police also recovered two Chinese-made hand grenades from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta here in an official statement.

Saroop Singh was apprehended by police on suspicion at a checkpoint on the Amritsar-Harike road on Monday, said the DGP.

During preliminary investigations, Saroop revealed that he came in contact with some foreign-based terror handlers over social media and was ''radicalized, cultivated and motivated'' by them to carry out terror acts in Punjab, said Gupta.

Saroop disclosed that his handlers had arranged a consignment of two hand grenades for him, said the DGP, adding that he had already conducted a recce of a few sensitive targets in Amritsar and Ludhiana.

A training video sent by his foreign handlers explaining how to successfully explode a hand-grenade has also been recovered from the mobile phone of the accused, the DGP said. The state police chief said further investigations were on to explore the wider terror network and their plans.

Preliminary investigations suggest that all these consignments are being sent from across the border by different terror organizations for carrying out terrorist strikes in Punjab, said police. A case under relevant sections of the Explosives Substances (Amendment) Act was registered at the city police station in Tarn Taran. Earlier this month, police had recovered five hand grenades along with a tiffin bomb from Daleke village in Amritsar's Lopoke. Police had also seized two hand grenades and some other weapons from two persons on August 16.

Police had seized two hand grenades, a tiffin bomb, and other explosive material from the possession of two persons from Phagwara on August 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021