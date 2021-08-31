Left Menu

Maha: Rly staffer held for stealing scrap wires from SECR store in Nagpur

An employee of the South East Central Railway SECR was arrested along with a scrap dealer for allegedly stealing scarp material from the Railways store in Maharashtras Nagpur, an official said on Tuesday.

31-08-2021
An employee of the South East Central Railway (SECR) was arrested along with a scrap dealer for allegedly stealing scarp material from the Railway's store in Maharashtra's Nagpur, an official said on Tuesday. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) have arrested SECR staffer Santosh Hansalal Nagpure (27), a resident of Kalamna and scrap dealer Kallu Maiyadin Shahu (30), the official said.

The theft came to light when officials noticed that 99 kg of copper winding had gone missing from a store of the SECR in Kalamna, following which the RPF began a probe and zeroed in on Nagpure, he said. On the basis of Nagpure's statement, the RPF nabbed Shahu from his shop and recovered the stolen copper wires, the official said, adding that an offence under provisions of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act was registered against the accused.

