Left Menu

Protest in Latur against attack on senior Thane civic official

PTI | Latur | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:16 IST
Protest in Latur against attack on senior Thane civic official
  • Country:
  • India

Civic and government officials in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday condemned the brutal attack on a woman assistant municipal commissioner of Thane city and staged a protest here.

Thane assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) Kalpita Pimple lost three of her fingers and received head injuries when a hawker stabbed her with a knife during an anti-encroachment drive on Monday in the city adjoining Mumbai. The attacker, Amar Yadav, has been arrested by police.

In Latur, around 500km from Mumbai, officials of municipal councils, the Latur Municipal Corporation and district administration, tying black ribbons on their arms, staged the protest and condemned the attack on Pimple.

The protest was led by district administrative officer Satish Shivane.

The agitating officials later submitted a memorandum to district collector Prithviraj BP demanding a speedy court trial in the assault case and strict action against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021