Protest in Latur against attack on senior Thane civic official

Civic and government officials in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday condemned the brutal attack on a woman assistant municipal commissioner of Thane city and staged a protest here.

Thane assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) Kalpita Pimple lost three of her fingers and received head injuries when a hawker stabbed her with a knife during an anti-encroachment drive on Monday in the city adjoining Mumbai. The attacker, Amar Yadav, has been arrested by police.

In Latur, around 500km from Mumbai, officials of municipal councils, the Latur Municipal Corporation and district administration, tying black ribbons on their arms, staged the protest and condemned the attack on Pimple.

The protest was led by district administrative officer Satish Shivane.

The agitating officials later submitted a memorandum to district collector Prithviraj BP demanding a speedy court trial in the assault case and strict action against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)