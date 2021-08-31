Manoj Malaviya appointed West Bengal's interim DGP

The West Bengal government on Tuesday appointed Manoj Malaviya as the state's interim director general of police, a statement issued here said. Malaviya, a 1986-batch IPS officer who served as DGP (organisation) so far, will succeed Virendra, the statement said. Outgoing DGP Virendra handed over the charges to Malaviya, who is the senior-most officer in the entire IPS cadre of the state, in the afternoon, it added.

