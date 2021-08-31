Left Menu

Adhir urges HM to ensure justice in Dalit girl’s rape and death case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:22 IST
Adhir urges HM to ensure justice in Dalit girl’s rape and death case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Voicing concern over the rape and death case of a Dalit girl in Delhi, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct authorities concerned to investigate the matter thoroughly and bring the culprits to book at the earliest.

The Baharampur MP shot off a letter to Shah, stating that the national outrage after the Nirbhaya incident seemed to have failed to check heinous crimes against women in Delhi, making the place "'' the rape capital of India''.

A 13-year-old Dalit girl from north Delhi's Narela was allegedly raped and killed in neighboring Gurgaon by a relative of her landlord, officials said on Tuesday.

The West Bengal Congress unit chief, in the letter, said he ''would like to flag your (Shah's) attention to the heinous crime committed on a 13 years old Dalit girl in Delhi. As reported in the press, the helpless girl was raped and killed by the relative of the landlord. The crime situation in Delhi has disturbed all of us as there is a serious problem of law and order.'' He requested Shah to ensure that the culprit is awarded exemplary punishment as early as possible.

''The Nirbhaya incident shook the capital's conscience and was an eye-opener for the entire nation. But we did not learn lessons from it and heinous crimes continue unabated in the capital. Delhi has become infamous as the rape capital of India,'' Chowdhury added.

The Gurgaon Police said on Tuesday it has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act.

One person has been arrested on the complaint of the minor girl's father.

The police also said further sections were added to the FIR after the postmortem report confirmed sexual assault.

Earlier this month, a nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and killed in the Delhi Cantonment area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021