Four LeT terrorist associates held for alleged involvement in grenade attack on sarpanch's residence

The spokesperson said two more terrorist associates, Bilal Ahmad Sheikh and Naseer Ahmad Dar, who had assisted the accused in the commission of crime were also arrested.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested for their alleged involvement in a grenade attack on a sarpanch's residence in Baramulla district, police said here on Tuesday.

During the investigation into the attack on sarpanch Narinder Kaur's residence, the police found that two men, Mohammad Saleem Khan and Sajad Ahmad Mir, were involved, a police spokesperson said.

He said they were arrested and questioned. ''Both the accused persons confessed that they were working as terrorist associates for the proscribed terror outfit, LeT, on the behest of a Pakistan-based handler namely Ali Bhai.

''It was revealed that both the accused were drug addicts and they were also in contact with the active terrorists of LeT, Hilal Sheikh and Usman. It was on their directions they had obtained grenades from Batamaloo, Srinagar,'' he said. The spokesperson said two more terrorist associates, Bilal Ahmad Sheikh and Naseer Ahmad Dar, who had assisted the accused in the commission of crime were also arrested. ''Two hand grenades and 100 gm of a charas-like substance were recovered from the possession of the accused,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

