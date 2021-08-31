Haryana Police busts arms smugglers' gang, 4 held

With the arrest of four people, the Haryana Police claimed to have busted an interstate gang of arms smugglers allegedly involved in supplying illegal weapons to gangsters in Delhi-NCR and neighboring states, an official spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

A huge cache of arms including 35 country-made pistols and 45 magazines were seized from their possession, the Haryana Police spokesperson said.

"The arrested people have been as identified as prime accused Mahfooz alias Fozi, a resident of district Saharanpur (UP), presently living in Panipat, Hira Lal, Santosh Nigam and Rai Singh, all native of district Dhar in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Following an input, police arrested Mahfooz on August 18 from Panipat along with five country-made pistols and 10 magazines.

"While Hira Lal was apprehended on August 24, two other accused were arrested on August 30 from Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Investigations conducted so far have revealed that Mahfooz was sourcing illegal weapons from his contact Bachchan Singh alias Bacchi Yadav of Madhya Pradesh for sale in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, he said.

"Earlier, Mahfooz used to drive his own taxi and during a trip, he came in close contact with Bachchan Singh, who makes illegal pistols and lured him to make a quick buck by selling them in UP and Haryana," he said.

"It is suspected that mastermind Bachahan Singh through his aides has so far smuggled a consignment of 400-500 illegal arms into Delhi, UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Police parties are being dispatched and he will be arrested very soon," he said.

