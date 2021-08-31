Left Menu

Haryana Police busts arms smugglers' gang, 4 held

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:32 IST
Haryana Police busts arms smugglers' gang, 4 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the arrest of four people, the Haryana Police claimed to have busted an interstate gang of arms smugglers allegedly involved in supplying illegal weapons to gangsters in Delhi-NCR and neighboring states, an official spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

A huge cache of arms including 35 country-made pistols and 45 magazines were seized from their possession, the Haryana Police spokesperson said.

"The arrested people have been as identified as prime accused Mahfooz alias Fozi, a resident of district Saharanpur (UP), presently living in Panipat, Hira Lal, Santosh Nigam and Rai Singh, all native of district Dhar in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Following an input, police arrested Mahfooz on August 18 from Panipat along with five country-made pistols and 10 magazines.

"While Hira Lal was apprehended on August 24, two other accused were arrested on August 30 from Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Investigations conducted so far have revealed that Mahfooz was sourcing illegal weapons from his contact Bachchan Singh alias Bacchi Yadav of Madhya Pradesh for sale in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, he said.

"Earlier, Mahfooz used to drive his own taxi and during a trip, he came in close contact with Bachchan Singh, who makes illegal pistols and lured him to make a quick buck by selling them in UP and Haryana," he said.

"It is suspected that mastermind Bachahan Singh through his aides has so far smuggled a consignment of 400-500 illegal arms into Delhi, UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Police parties are being dispatched and he will be arrested very soon," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021