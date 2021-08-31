US Domestic News Roundup: Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates; Residents, tourists scramble to evacuate as California fire nears Lake Tahoe and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates

The Florida Department of Education said on Monday it has withheld funds from two school districts that made masks mandatory in classrooms this fall. "Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced that the Florida Department of Education has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward County, as directed by the State Board of Education," the department said in a statement.

Residents, tourists scramble to evacuate as California fire nears Lake Tahoe

Residents and tourists in communities near Lake Tahoe fled on Monday as a fierce, 2-week-old wildfire roared closer to the popular resort destination through drought-parched forests in northern California's Sierra Nevada mountains. Evacuations in and around the town of South Lake Tahoe came as the U.S. Forest Service said it was taking the unusual step of closing all 18 national forests in California to the public in the midst of a fire season already shaping up as one of the worst on record.

Farmworker found guilty of murdering Iowa student is sentenced to life in prison

A Mexican farmworker found guilty in May of murdering an Iowa college student three years ago, was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without parole. The case was seized on in 2018 as a talking point by former President Donald Trump as he railed against illegal immigration.

EXCLUSIVE: Biden administration aims to cut costs for solar, wind projects on public land

The Biden administration plans to make federal lands cheaper to access for solar and wind power developers after the clean power industry argued in a lobbying push this year that lease rates and fees are too high to draw investment and could torpedo the president's climate change agenda. Washington's decision to review the federal land policy for renewable power projects is part of a broader effort by the government of President Joe Biden to fight global warming by boosting clean energy development and discouraging drilling and coal mining.

Democrats counter Republican-led voter restrictions with early, aggressive outreach

David Harris did not need an explanation when the two canvassers on his driveway asked him and his wife Jamie if they had heard about the new voting restrictions that the Republicans leading his state of Iowa had passed. Amid former President Donald Trump's false claims that his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden was the result of widespread voter fraud, Iowa was the first state to enact major legislation in 2021 that Democrats argue is designed to favor Republicans by suppressing voter turnout.

Americans give Biden low marks on Afghanistan pullout, want to see evacuations through

Less than 40% of Americans approve of President Joe Biden's handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and three quarters wanted U.S. forces to remain in the country until all American civilians could get out, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday. The national survey, conducted Aug. 27-30, found that 51% disapproved of Biden's approach to the pullout while 38% approved.

Analysis: U.S. liberals see dwindling legal options to challenge voting curbs

During the bitter legal battles over the 2020 presidential election, conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled an embrace of a once-marginal legal doctrine that largely gives state legislatures power to set election rules. If applied aggressively by the court, the "independent state legislature doctrine," could further empower states to limit voting rights at a time when Republicans, emboldened by former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud after his loss to Democratic President Joe Biden, are enacting new restrictions.

About 1.6 million more Americans had health insurance in 2020 - CDC

About 1.6 million more Americans had some form of health insurance coverage despite the COVID-19 crisis last year, helped mainly by enrollment growth in government-sponsored health plans, early data from a U.S. government office showed. Estimates based on a household survey by the statistics division of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Tuesday that a total of 31.6 million, or 9.7% of Americans of all ages, were uninsured last year, down from 33.2 million in 2019.

'I need help': Louisiana man rides out Storm Ida in destroyed home

"Right now, I've got nothing." Sitting on his front porch, 70-year-old Theophilus Charles was still visibly in shock as he described Sunday night when Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, ripped through Louisiana and destroyed his home.

U.S. opens investigations into bans on school mask mandates in 5 states

The U.S. Department of Education is opening civil rights investigations to determine whether five states that have banned schools from requiring masks are discriminating against students with disabilities, the agency said on Monday. The department is targeting Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah, all Republican-led states, in its investigations. It said it was concerned that their bans on mandatory masking could leave students with disabilities and underlying health conditions more vulnerable to COVID-19, limiting their access to in-person learning opportunities.

