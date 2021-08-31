Left Menu

COVID-19: HC asks Centre to respond to plea by Ethiopian family to extend medical visa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:40 IST
The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Centre and FRRO on a plea seeking extension of visa of an Ethiopian family which had come to India on a medical visa but could not return due to exorbitant flight charges owing to COVID-19.

While the family had come to India in July 2020, their medical visa was expiring on Tuesday for which they sought an extension by 45 days.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Centre and Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on the petition which said that the family of five had come to India last year for treatment of two of them.

The plea said due to the sudden surge in COVID-19, the petitioners have incurred far greater expenses than they had anticipated and are therefore, finding it difficult to purchase tickets to their desired destination of Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, as the same are presently exorbitantly priced.

Central government standing counsel Rajesh Gogna submitted that in case the petitioners will make an online application for re-issuance of permit for staying in India for a further period of 45 days, the authorities will expeditiously consider it by taking a compassionate view as the entire world was reeling under the effect of COVID-19.

Advocate Zeeshan Khan, representing the family, said they will immediately submit the application for re-issuance of the visas.

Noting that the family's visa was expiring on Tuesday, the court said it is expected that FRRO will take an expeditious decision on the petitioner's application before the said date. It said that a copy of the application be also furnished to the authorities' counsel to ensure expeditious compliance with the directions of the court and listed the matter for further hearing on September 6.

