Teenage girl attempts suicide in UP after accusing cop of molesting her

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:43 IST
A 15-year-old girl attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh after accusing a police officer of molesting her when she was called for questioning, officials said on Tuesday.

The girl is undergoing treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital and is stable.

The girl was called for questioning on Monday after a Delhi-based army jawan, who is her distant relative, filed a complaint accusing her of blackmailing him.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Choudhary said the girl was questioned at a women help desk that is under CCTV cover in the presence of a policewoman, a woman visitor and her mother, and added that an inquiry has been ordered.

Circle Officer (Bhognipur) Prabhat Kumar has been asked to investigate the charges and submit a report, the police officer said.

According to the police, the jawan had sent a written complaint to Station House Officer (Rajepur) Vinod Kumar, alleging that the girl had created a fake Facebook account and uploaded his wife's pictures there.

The jawan had further alleged that the girl had been threatening him with making fake complaints against him and getting him sacked from his services, the police said.

After getting the complaint, the Rajepur SHO had called the girl for questioning.

The girl's mother has alleged that when returning home after questioning, she kept complaining about the police officer's behaviour and later bought and consumed pesticide.

Speaking to reporters, the girl's mother alleged that the SHO had grabbed her daughter by the collar and snatched her mobile phone.

''The cop's indecent behaviour upset my daughter, as a result of which she made an attempt to end her life,'' the mother added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

