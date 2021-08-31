Left Menu

Dhami, Tamta visit rain-hit areas of Pithoragarh

Dhami also made an aerial survey of the affected areas besides inspecting the search operation going on in Jumma village. Whatever is needed for this will be done, Dhami told reporters during the visit.People in affected areas will not be allowed to suffer from shortage of foodgrains due to damaged roads, he said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:07 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday visited the rain-ravaged areas of Dharchula sub division in Pithoragarh, met the affected people and distributed relief cheques among them.

Five people including women and children were killed and two others went missing after heavy rains flattened houses in Jumma village in Dharchula area of the district on Sunday night.

Accompanied by Almora MP Ajay Tamta, Dhami offered relief cheques of Rs 4 lakh each among the next of kin of the deceased and promised to pay them an additional Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Dhami also made an aerial survey of the affected areas besides inspecting the search operation going on in Jumma village. ''Taking relief to affected people, repairing damaged roads and putting life back on track in the rain-hit areas is our priority. Whatever is needed for this will be done,'' Dhami told reporters during the visit.

People in affected areas will not be allowed to suffer from shortage of foodgrains due to damaged roads, he said. Ration for three months have already been supplied and more will be supplied to them by helicopters if needed, he added. Heli service in the area has been extended for one month and it can be extended further if required, he said. He also said the state government will bear the cost of education of children who had lost their parents in the disaster.

