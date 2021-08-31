Delhi govt to install odour control systems at sewage treatment plants, floating aerators in drains

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the city government will install odour control systems at sewage treatment plants (STP) and floating aerators in drains to get rid of the bad smell and toxins.

At a review meeting, Jain also directed officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to complete the upgradation of STPs on a war footing which is crucial for cleaning the Yamuna.

''Yamuna cleaning is our priority, many say it's not possible but with our devotion, we will definitely make it happen,'' a statement quoted the minister as saying.

“All STPs in Delhi will soon have biological odour control systems and floating aerators will be installed in drains to eliminate the harmful odour and air pollution… it should be done on priority basis so that people living around can be freed from the problem at the earliest,” he said.

In the first phase, floating aerators should be installed in drains. It will not only help in-situ water treatment but will also eliminate the pungent smell, he said.

''All projects in this direction (Yamuna cleaning) and even otherwise should be fast tracked and completed in a time-bound manner so that we can achieve our ambition of a clean Yamuna as soon as possible,” he said.

