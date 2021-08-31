US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat, still set for monthly gains

A pullback in heavyweight technology stocks weighed on Wall Street at the open on Tuesday even as the major indexes looked set to notch another month of gains following the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on its massive asset purchases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.46 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 35,391.38.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.96 points, or 0.02%, at 4,529.75, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.01 points, or 0.02%, to 15,262.88 at the opening bell.

