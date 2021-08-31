Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat, still set for monthly gains

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:15 IST
A pullback in heavyweight technology stocks weighed on Wall Street at the open on Tuesday even as the major indexes looked set to notch another month of gains following the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on its massive asset purchases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.46 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 35,391.38.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.96 points, or 0.02%, at 4,529.75, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.01 points, or 0.02%, to 15,262.88 at the opening bell.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

