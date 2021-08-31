Left Menu

Maha minister Anil Parab seeks two weeks to appear before ED

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Tuesday did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, and instead sought two weeks time.The ED had, the day before, issued a summons to Parab, directing him to appear before its south Mumbai office on Tuesday for questioning in connection with the money laundering case registered against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:19 IST
Maha minister Anil Parab seeks two weeks to appear before ED
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Tuesday did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, and instead sought two weeks' time.

The ED had, the day before, issued a summons to Parab, directing him to appear before its south Mumbai office on Tuesday for questioning in connection with the money laundering case registered against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh. Parab on Tuesday wrote a letter to the ED through his lawyer Shardul Singh, seeking two weeks' time to appear citing prior commitments. The Sena leader also sought details of the probe and ''the point of investigation'' which necessitated the issuance of summons.

The ED issued summons to Parab days after he was accused of ordering state police to arrest Union minister Narayan Rane for a statement against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The ED began probe against Anil Deshmukh after the CBI registered a corruption case against the NCP leader on the basis of allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had accused Deshmukh of asking police officials to collect Rs 100 crore a month from hotel and bar owners in Mumbai.

Deshmukh, who has skipped ED summons at least five times so far, claimed that Singh made the allegations after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

The ED is expected to question Parab about the statements of jailed police officer (and another accused in the case against Deshmukh) Sachin Waze.

Waze was arrested by the NIA in March this year in the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near the Mumbai house of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Waze had earlier alleged in a letter -- which he sought to submit before a court -- that in January 2021 Parab asked him to look into inquiry against ''fraudulent'' contractors listed by the Mumbai civic body BMC, and ''collect'' at least Rs 2 crore each from about 50 such contractors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021