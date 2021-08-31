Kerala Police launches call centre to receive complaints of online financial frauds

The Kerala Police on Tuesday launched a call centre for lodging complaints against online financial frauds.

The call centre was inaugurated at the police headquarters here by State Police Chief Anil Kant, a release issued by the state police media centre said.

It said that victims of cyber financial frauds can lodge complaints by calling the toll free number 155260.

The 24-hour centralized call centre, which operates under the Central Government's Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, was set up amid a spate of scams targeting online financial transactions, the release said.

This will enable the victims of such scams to lodge complaints without delay, it said and added that customers should contact the call centre as soon as they become aware of cyber financial irregularities.

Complaints received through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal will be notified immediately by the police to the bank authorities so that the fraudulent transfer of money can be stopped in time.

The complaints will then be handed over to the cyber police station, a case registered and legal action taken, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)