Left Menu

Bombay HC grants bail to man in drugs case, citing doubts over quantity of seized contraband

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:25 IST
Bombay HC grants bail to man in drugs case, citing doubts over quantity of seized contraband
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a man accused of possessing commercial quantity of drugs, after noting that the flowering tops of over 70 kg cannabis seized from him had not been weighed separately, creating doubts over the actual quantity of the contraband.

In an order passed on August 29, Justice Anuja Prabhudesai granted bail to Hari Valse, who was arrested and booked by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act following a raid at a warehouse in August, 2017.

During his bail hearing last week, Valse's lawyer Ganesh Gupte had argued that the alleged seized quantity of cannabis had included flower heads, buds, with pieces of stalks, stems, leaves and seeds, and the authorities should have weighed the flowering or fruiting tops separately to determine the actual quantity of the drugs.

Taking note of the submission, the court also observed that Valse had been in judicial custody since August 5, 2017, and had no criminal antecedents, and hence he deserved to be let out on bail.

''It is, however, to be noted that the chemical analysis report reveals that the material forwarded for analysis contained flower buds with pieces of stalks, stems, leaves and seeds, without quantifying the weight of flower tops,'' the High Court said. ''This fact, prima facie, raises a doubt whether ganja or cannabis seized from the warehouse of the accused was of commercial quantity as to attract the provisions under Section 20(C) of the NDPS Act,'' it said.

The court released Valse on bail and directed him to deposit a bail bond of Rs 40,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021