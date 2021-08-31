TN DMK MLA's son among 7 killed in car mishap in Bengaluru

Seven people, including a Tamil Nadu DMK MLA's son, were killed when the high-end SUV they were travelling in crashed into a boundary wall and turned turtle at Koramangala here early on Tuesday. ''The accident occurred at about 2 am. Seven people, including three women, were killed,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru East Division (Traffic) K M Shantharaju told PTI. Police sources confirmed that Hosur MLA Y Prakaash's only son Y Karunaa Sagar died. They also said none of the people sitting inside the car were wearing seat belts. ''Had they worn seat belts, the airbags would have opened and minimised the impact,'' a police officer said. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin condoled the death of his party legislator's son in the mishap. He expressed shock and anguish over the incident. ''I don't know how to console Prakaash, who has lost his dear son,'' Stalin said in a statement in Chennai. He extended his sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. The DCP said the speeding car ran over the footpath and crashed into a boundary wall before it turned turtle. Six people died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital, sources added. The SUV was allegedly being driven in a reckless manner, they said, adding that CCTV footage showed the vehicle going at great speed moments before crashing. The impact of the crash was such that the front portion of the SUV was completely mangled, they said. The DCP said an investigation was on to ascertain whether it was a case of drunken driving. Soon after getting information, the relatives of the deceased rushed to the spot. The MLA was in Chennai when he learnt about the accident and left for Hosur, some 40 km from here, in Krishnagiri district. His elder brother Chandrappa came to the St John's Hospital here to receive the body after the post-mortem. ''A big tragedy has befallen us. I am not in a position to say anything,'' he told reporters. A woman, who too died in the accident, was reportedly pursuing a medical course in the U.K. Preliminary reports said that the MLA's daughter-in-law was among those killed, but family members later clarified that the MLA's son was unmarried. Relatives and friends of Karunaa Sagar who were present there, said he had a craze for high-end cars and bikes.

