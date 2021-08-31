Left Menu

4 injured in acid attack in Kolkata

Four people have been detained in this connection and the bottle containing the substance seized, a senior police officer said.The incident, which took place around 8.30 am, was the result of a dispute between neighbours, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:45 IST
Kolkata, Aug 31 (PTI At least four persons, including three women, were injured when some people allegedly threw acid at them in Nonadanga railway colony area on Tuesday, police said. Four people have been detained in this connection and the bottle containing the substance seized, a senior police officer said.

The incident, which took place around 8.30 am, was the result of a dispute between neighbours, he said. “We are interrogating the accused and further investigation is underway,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

